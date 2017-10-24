23 October 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: WHO Says 3.2 Million Birth Defect-Related Disabilities Occur Yearly

Tagged:

Related Topics

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has estimated that 3.2 million birth defect-related disabilities and an estimated 276,000 newborn deaths occur every year.

Olubunmi Lawal, the Founder, Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Care Foundation (SHCF), a non-governmental organisation, said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

She said that globally, it was estimated that 300,000 neonates were born with neural tube defect annually, while the survivors need a lifelong surgical and rehabilitation care.

Ms. Lawal, however, said that there was no cure for the condition, except the intake of folic acid prior to, and during the early stages of pregnancy, which could prevent the occurrence of neutral tube defect.

She urged government at all levels, health care professionals and other key stakeholders to provide better education, health care for children with disabilities.

Ms. Lawal said that the association was committed to creating awareness and support for children with disabilities in the country.

To this end, she said that this year's commemoration of the World Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Day had as its theme: "Better Parenting, Leaving no one behind".

She explained that spina bifida is a birth defect that happens when a baby's backbone (spine) does not form normally, while hydrocephalus means that there is extra fluid in and around the brain of a child.

She added that the extra fluid could cause the spaces in the brain, called ventricles to become too large which can also lead to swelling of the head.

The two-day event, which is scheduled for October 24 and 25, would take place at the Trauma Centre, National Hospital Abuja.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Nigeria Must Remain a United Nation, Says Southern Governors Forum

The Southern Governors Forum of Nigeria, yesterday resolved that Nigeria must remain as one indivisible country.The… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.