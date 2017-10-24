Kenya: Adelle Onyango Responds to Nyakundi's Disgusting Rape Comment

Kiss FM presenter Adelle Onyango has responded to insensitive rape comments directed at her by blogger Cyprian Nyakundi on Facebook over the weekend.

Nyakundi had criticized Ms Onyango for giving a talk about rape and went ahead to pose a rhetoric question that touched on rape and consensual sex with the radio presenter.

This did not go down well with members of the online community who slammed the blogger for his callous remarks.

In her riposte, Ms Adele lectured Nyakundi for objectifying women and turning a powerful rape message into a matter of sexual preference.

"So Cyprian no, I will not pardon your ignorance, I will not forgive that YOU just like for the man who raped me this post is not about sex but is all about objectification, power and control. I will not forgive you for what your post did to me mentally and emotionally, for the hurt it caused my family; my husband, my sisters and my close friends all in the name of "pardon me for my ignorance". I will not let you dim my light or my message. You have turned a powerful anti-rape message into one about YOUR sexual preferences," read part of the post.