Nigeria: Lamido Writes PDP Members On His Presidential Ambition in 2019

Photo: Premium Times

Former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido.

A former Governor of Jigawa state Sule Lamido, has written a letter to members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to express his interest on the party's presidential ticket in the 2019 general elections.

Lamido, in the letter dated Oct. 22 and made available to newsmen on Monday, shared some of his thoughts and concerns about PDP and Nigeria.

He said the country's founding fathers shared the dream of a united, strong and prosperous independent Sovereign Federation.

"This being the case, what our founding fathers believed firmly was that Nigeria would not be a federation of North, West, East or South.

" Not a federation of lslam, Christianity or Atheism or a federation of Hausa, Yoruba, Fulani, igbo, Ijaw or any of the more than 300 Nigerian languages; or federation of customs, or traditions.

"What was and is and must federate is the human beings in Nigeria. That was what they bequeathed to us, and this we must uphold and defend.

"Our human essence must be the object of development where honor, dignity and decency must define our humanity."

He expressed concerns that Nigeria at 57 years with its natural endowment and human capacity was yet to demonstrate its ability and capacity to meet domestic, regional and global challenges.

Lamido said that while the clamour now for restructuring rages, addressing the Nigerian economy by creating prosperity would make the debate less emotional and sentimental.

He expressed the belief that it is just a question of "PDP taking over power in 2019 and continuing where we stopped".

He added that PDP would and must lead that change and lead the nation into bright, progressive, productive and innovative future.

"The PDP must rekindle in Nigeria a new hope, a nation at united people with a common and assured destiny."

He said that to the world, Nigerians must demonstrate their confidence, tenacity in their ability and capacity to address their domestic regional and global challenges that confront us.

"We have more than new talents in the PDP to drive the process.

"It is against this background that l offer myself to vie for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2019 if my party find me worthy to fly its flag.

"I am by no means claiming to be the only capable material, any PDP member given the trust and support can fly our flag."

Lamido added that he expected that many more aspirants would express the desire to run.

He expressed hope and prayed all the processes would be open, fair, transparent and credible "to give Nigerians a candidate who would lead the party and the country in 2019.

"This is because there is no alternative to PDP in 2019, It will be a defining moment in the Nigerian political evolution."