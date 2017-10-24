Nigeria: Kwesé TV Launches, to Broadcast Anthony Joshua Fights

Africa's dynamic broadcaster Kwesé last week announced the launch of its entertainment and sports television network Kwese TV in Nigeria.

The new satellite television, Kwese prides itself as the exclusive broadcast partner of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in sub-Saharan Africa.

According to the General Manager Kwesé TV Nigeria, Elizabeth Amkpa, sports lovers can look forward to live action, weekly previews and highlights from the NBA, international boxing (including exclusive coverage of all Anthony Joshua fights), IAAF World Championships and the National Football League among other sports on Kwesé Sports 1, Kwesé Sports 2 and Kwesé Free Sports which was first introduced to Nigerian audiences earlier this year.

"Kwesé Free Sports is Africa's largest and first Pan-African free-to-air TV channel available in 25 countries providing premium sporting content to sports fans free. The channel holds exclusive free-to-air rights to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and the Premier League," she explained at the formal launch in Lagos last week.

Aside sports channels, Kwesé TV also brings the very best in premium entertainment, international and African series and movies, award-winning children's entertainment channels and exclusive channels for the entire family to enjoy.

"We are excited to launch our dynamic content business in Nigeria, a market that we know is hungry for a compelling alternative pay TV network. At Kwesé we pride ourselves in having selected a strong general entertainment which we believe will be well received by viewers of all ages - kids, young adults, men and women, alike.

"Our business is premised on the concept of TV anywhere and everywhere. This means we have made our premium content easily accessible across a number of platforms namely linear TV, mobile and digital platforms, providing unlimited viewing options for our subscribers," she expressed.

Kwesé is at the forefront of innovation through pioneering ground-breaking payment options that offer flexibility and convenience in the industry.

She explained that the content is not only accessible through multi-platform service, but also through a revolutionary payment model. "We have pioneered 'pay-as-you-watch' subscription packages for premium programminng which enables consumers to purchase three and seven day subscriptions at N990 and N1,850 respectively, as well as a 30 day subscription option for only N6,275," added Amkpa.

The full Kwesé Tv bouquet offers over 65 channels of pure entertainment with well-known international channels such as CNN International, DreamWorks, DTX, ESPN, Viceland Diddy's Revolt TV and home-grown channels such as Channels TV, TVC News and NTA.