Nigeria: U.S. Govt Congratulates Adesina On World Food Prize Win

The United States has joined the coterie of voices singing the praises of the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, after the former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture was awarded the 2017 World Food Prize Award at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, United States on October 19.

The World Food Prize is the food industry's equivalence of a Nobel Prize.

In a statement signed by the US Vice President, Michael Pence, Adesina was described as a man whose "devotion to the cause of fighting global hunger is admirable, and deeply needed."

"As our global food system is stretched, and the need to feed more people grows, agricultural transformation will require persistence from leaders like you in driving change and capitalising on public and private sector expertise," Pence said.