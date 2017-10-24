23 October 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: MPs to Get Shs29 Million for Age Limit Consultation

Photo: The Independent
A debate in the Ugandan parliament (file photo)
By Ibrahim Manzil

Shs13 billion have been released to members of Parliaments to facilitate their consultation with constituents on Constitution Amendment Bill 2017, which seeks to scrap the lower and upper age limit for presidential candidates.

Every MP has been given Shs29 million, according to latest information from the government.

Director Communication and Public Affairs Chris Obore confirmed the development to Daily Monitor.

Following the first reading of the Bill moved by MP Raphael Magyezi (Igara West, NRM) and its subsequent referral to the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs for scrutiny, Speaker Rebecca Kadaga asked the MPs to consult with the electorate.

Coming hot on the heels of these developments, Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa said the Parliamentary Commission was considering a budget to facilitate the MPs.

"The Parliamentary Commission is working out a budget because it is Parliament which is going to facilitate all of us... We shall be informed on how much each MP will get to go and consult because we need logistics," Ms Nankabirwa told the media, also addressed by Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, on October 4, 2014.

But Ms Nankabirwa did not disclose details of the budget, saying the Parliamentary Commission will determine the amount required.

However, Daily Monitor understands that each of the 449 MPs, irrespective of their party was to get Shs29 million.

However, early this month, Opposition Chief Whip Ibrahim Ssemujju dismissed the facilitation, describing it as attempts to "sanitise bribery of Members of Parliament".

