Nigeria: NFF Washes Hands Off Debate On Enyeama's Planned Return to Eagles

As reactions continue to trail the decision by Super Eagles handler, Gernot Rohr to open the door for former skipper and first choice goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama to return to the fold, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) declared yesterday it was neither in support nor against the decision.

Enyeama left the national team in controversial circumstances in 2015 following a row with former Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh. Several attempts and appeals by some individuals were made for him to come back to the team but he refused. To some Nigerians, Rohr's decision to throw Eagles' door open to Enyeama could be counter productive, especially at Russia 2018 World Cup.

Speaking with The Guardian yesterday, NFF Secretary General, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi said the football house would not in any way interfere in Rohr's choice of players and goalkeepers for the national team.

"The NFF does not interfere in the choice of players or goalkeepers for the national teams," Sanusi said. "We gave Rohr the free hand to pick whoever he feels capable of playing in the Super Eagles. I won't say we are in support of his decision to bring back Enyeama neither will I say we are against it. Rohr's decision is final as far as such issue is concerned."

Super Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye said in a chat with The Guardian yesterday that Rohr was not planning to hand Enyeama an automatic entry into the World Cup-bound Super Eagles, but to give him chance to fight for it. "Rohr has not said the Enyeama is coming straight into the team, but he will have to prove himself whether or not he is still fit to earn a place in the goalkeeping area. To me, it is not a bad idea. But that is not to write off other goalkeepers in the team," Ibitoye said.

To some Nigerians, however, the Super Eagles currently need players who can be loyal to the coach and follow instructions, but not people with attitude problem.

Some have suggested that the technical crew should look into Enyeama's injury problem critically before opening the door for his return to the team since he had been out of action for over six months. For some others, Enyeama's return to the Super Eagles could spark a captainship row in the team, which could jeopardise Nigeria's chances of making appreciable impact at the World Cup.