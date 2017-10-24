Photo: Stephen Otage/Daily Monitor

Some of the elders who stormed the Equal Opportunities Commission offices in Bugolobi, Kampala pose for a group photo.

A group of 44 elderly people from different parts of the country on Monday stormed the Equal Opportunities Commission offices in Bugolobi in Kampala demanding to know why they are not being paid the monthly grants for the elderly.

The group which comprised of widows and widowers from the districts of Kalisizo, Rakai, Namutumba, Kyotera and Iganga, went to the commission to petition it wondering why they are being discriminated against receiving the monthly Social Action Grants for the Elderly, which government is paying elderly people all over the country.

"We wonder whether we are also Ugandans because some of us have grand children who were left behind by our children who died of HIV/AIDS. They are not schooling and government is arresting us for not taking them to school," said Margareta Janet Waiswa a widow from Namutumba District when she was asked to make her case.

John Isiko Muziito, also from Namutumba District said majority of his peers are dying early because they have lost hope of a better future because when they hear that their agemates from other districts have been paid, they instead become more stressed and end up dying.

"You find that when you inquire from one another whether they have been paid, the answer is usually negative and it increases stress among us and people end up dying because it is the only remaining hope," he said.

Silvia Ntambi the chairperson Equal Opportunities Commission thanked the elders for making their case saying together with the Initiative for Social and Economic Rights, the NGO which mobilized the elders, they are going to investigate allegations of discrimination within the SAGE programme and make recommendations to the relevant government departments.

"We are mandated to eliminate all forms of discrimination including that based on age, gender and any other inequalities and whoever has a complaint is free to lodge it with the commission," she told journalists.

Angela Kasule Nabwone, the programmes director Initiative for Social and Economic rights ISER said whenever they carry out their field work in their areas of operations; most complaints have been that of elders missing out on the grants.

"We facilitated them to lodge their complaint with the commission because the case is theirs' and we are just here to guide them that this is where and how you can lodge your complaint," she said.