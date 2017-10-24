Nigeria Must Remain a United Nation, Says Southern Governors Forum

The Southern Governors Forum of Nigeria, yesterday resolved that Nigeria must remain as one indivisible country.The governors made the resolution after a meeting at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

They maintained that the issue of restructuring must be brought to the front burner, while soliciting devolution of powers to the states

The Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, read the communique, after a closed-door meeting.Ambode further explained that the governor agreed to forge better linkage of states in the south to boost the economy of the respective states.

According to Ambode, the governors agreed to collaborate more to maximise their areas of collaboration.He announced that the next meeting would be hosted by Rivers State.

He disclosed that he, alongside the governors of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson and his Ebonyi State counterpart, David Umahi were elected as co-chairmen of the forum.

All the governors were present at the meeting, while some sent their representatives, except the governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha.