24 October 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria Must Remain a United Nation, Says Southern Governors Forum

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Southern Nigerian governors.
By Niyi Bello, Seye Olumide and Gbenga Salau

The Southern Governors Forum of Nigeria, yesterday resolved that Nigeria must remain as one indivisible country.The governors made the resolution after a meeting at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

They maintained that the issue of restructuring must be brought to the front burner, while soliciting devolution of powers to the states

The Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, read the communique, after a closed-door meeting.Ambode further explained that the governor agreed to forge better linkage of states in the south to boost the economy of the respective states.

According to Ambode, the governors agreed to collaborate more to maximise their areas of collaboration.He announced that the next meeting would be hosted by Rivers State.

He disclosed that he, alongside the governors of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson and his Ebonyi State counterpart, David Umahi were elected as co-chairmen of the forum.

All the governors were present at the meeting, while some sent their representatives, except the governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha.

More on This

Southern Governors Unite, Insist On True Federalism, Devolution of Powers

Rising from a three-hour meeting held in Lagos Monday, the governors of the 17 states of Southern Nigeria have asked the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.