Kenya: Anti-IEBC Protests to Resume Today - Nasa

The anti-IEBC demonstrations organized by Nasa will resume today and continue daily until all necessary changes shall have been realized and free and fair elections held.

Siaya Senator James Orengo said the alliance has received many messages of goodwill from a cross-section of Kenyans, including religious leaders, current and former politicians and organized civil society groups including trade unions, in support of electoral justice.

"As NASA National Campaign Committee chairman and Co-Principal Musalia Mudavadi emphasized at our rally in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia on Sunday, our demand for free and fair elections is imperative to safeguarding Kenya's democracy, long term stability and winning the people's trust in our institutions," he said in a press statement.

"NASA has repeatedly urged the IEBC to take the commonsensical step of calling off the sham elections it is planning to foist on Kenyans on Thursday despite the growing body of evidence showing the election to have a predetermined outcome. There is absolutely no rationale for IEBC to waste taxpayers' money on an election that even the Commission itself has said won't be free and fair nor credible."

WAY FORWARD

Mr Odinga has pledged to issue a way forward on Wednesday on the eve of the planned repeat presidential election which has boycotted.

Mr Orengo added that the alliance had notified its supporters through various team leaders of all points of convergence around the city before marching down town.

He did not say which towns.

ACTS OF VIOLENCE

"We call upon all participants to refrain from any acts of violence or destruction of property," he added.

He further thanked Nasa supporters and leaders, "who, knowing that the security machinery is trained against them, have still gone ahead to do their duty to our country to defend democracy and electoral justice and stand for what is right".

"Our constitution grants us the right to protest, and we will continue doing so peacefully despite being met with violence and intimidation each time. As a people, we have overcome such tactics before. We shall overcome again," he said.