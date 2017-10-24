23 October 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania Government Repossesses 10 Hotels Over Owners' Breach of Contract

By Habel Chidawali

Dodoma — Natural Resources and Tourism minister Hamisi Kigwangalla has announced termination of hunting licences effective Sunday, October 22.

Dr Kingwangalla has also directed the permanent secretary to reposses 10 hotels out of 17 that were privatized but whose new owners failed to honour the terms of contract.

He issued the statement during the conclusion of his meeting with tourism stakeholders held in Dodoma.

"I'm using my powers as a minister responsible for Natural Resources and Tourism to order the PS to make sure that all hotels, which have failed to honour terms of contracts, are repossessed by the government," said Dr Kigwangalla.

