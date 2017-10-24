Nigeria: 2019 - Lamido Writes PDP, Declares Ambition for Presidency

Photo: Premium Times

Former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido.

Abuja — Former Jigawa State governor, Dr Sule Lamido, yesterday wrote the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seeking its blessing to run for the presidency, on its ticket, in 2019.

The former governor, in letter dated October 22, 2017, said all the party needed to reposition the country is to take over power in 2019 and bring it back to its path of recovery.

Lamido in the letter addressed to all PDP faithful across the country further decried what he called the departure of the country from the dreams of its founding fathers.

He said the PDP must rekindle in Nigeria a new hope, a nation of united people with a common and assured destiny.

Lamido challenged the party to create an open environment in which every Nigerian must not only been seen to be, but must be an equal stakeholder.

The former governor pointed out that the party is not only desirous of taking over power in 2019, but, "the PDP will and must lead that change and lead the nation into bright, progressive, productive and innovative future."

He said, "Today, 57 years after the independence of our dear country, can we in all sincerity claim to have achieved the dream of our founding fathers? Where did we fail and from where did we begin to fail? Nigeria with its natural endowment and human capacity cannot be forgiven for being otherwise. We cannot even demonstrate our ability and capacity to meet domestic, regional and global challenges which currently seems to overwhelm us."

"The PDP will and must lead the nation back into a bright, progressive, and innovative future," Lamido's letter reads.

He continued, "To the world, Nigeria must demonstrate our confidence, tenacity in our ability and capability to address our domestic regional and global challenges that confront us.

It is against this background that I offer myself to vie for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2019 if my party finds me worthy to fly its flag."

Lamido noted that the PDP have enough talents to salvage the nations from its current woes.

"I am no means claiming to be the only capable material, any PDP member given the trust and support can fly our flag, and I expect many more aspirants will express the desire to run. My hope and prayer is that at the end of all the process which I hope will be open, fair, transparent and credible, is to give Nigeria in 2019 candidate who will lead the party and Nigeria. This is because there is no alternative to PDP in 2019, it will be a defining moment in the Nigerian political evolution," Lamido said in the letter.

He said: "While the clamour for restructuring rages, the most important aspects of addressing the Nigerian economy by creating prosperity will make the debate less emotional and sentimental.

"Our imperfect union as a federation should not be an excuse for our legendary failure which appears to have found vent in the call for restructuring, a union of multi-ethnic multi-lingual and multi-religious can certainly task the best of human capacities, but that is precisely the challenge and how to work on it and build a nation of people of a common destiny, and this is where the PDP must rise to the challenge.

"The starting point is where the PDP began in 1998 and critical to it is creating an open environment in which every Nigerian must not only been seen to be, but must be an equal stakeholder and therefore restoring trust and faith in our shared union and this PDP was able to achieve in its first four years," Lamido said.