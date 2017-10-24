24 October 2017

Zimbabwe: 'Tighten Security,' Zim Urged After At Least 100 Tourists Are Robbed in Victoria Falls - Report

Victoria Falls (file photo).

A Zimbabwean lawmaker has reportedly urged government to tighten security around the southern African country's resort towns after at least 100 tourists were allegedly robbed in the last 4 months in Victoria Falls.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, Chegutu west legislator, Dexter Nduna told parliament that the crime scourge in the western Zimbabwe resort town was likely going to negatively impact tourism which he said was bringing in the much needed foreign currency.

Tourist arrivals have increased by at least 21% in the first 6 months of this year following the resort town's airport expansion.

"Be that as it may, what has now occurred in the past four months is that about 100 tourist were robbed while booked in hotels in Victoria Falls. If this is not attended to, it will have a negative effect on the efforts done in infrastructure development," Nduna was quoted as saying.

Early this year, Hollywood star Will Smith was at the Victoria Falls - but it was not clear whether he stayed on the Zimbabwe side or the Zambian side of the natural wonder?

