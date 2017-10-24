24 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: 40 Young Entrepreneurs Stand to Win Up to Rwf8.5 Million Each

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Faustin Niyigena

Forty young business operators have been selected to undergo an eight-month entrepreneurship training at Accelerate Academy run by These Numbers Have Faces (TNHF), an American-based start-up support organisation. The beneficiaries were selected from 150 young entrepreneurs who pitched their ideas during the recent Accelerate Summit training and competition that targeted start-ups by university students and fresh graduates.

"We are looking for young people who have running enterprises that have at least made $80 in sales. The young entrepreneurs must be passionate and ready to learn new business management skills," said Justin Zoradi, the founder of TNHF.

The participants in the Accelerate Academy will undergo intensive training by American and local experts to enable them grow their businesses through innovative ways and proper management and planning. They stand to win between $1,000 to 10,000 each in seed capital to inject in their enterprises, according to Zoradi.

Jean Paul Uwiringiyimana, who runs a branding company called Genuine Laser Shop, is one of the winners of last year's edition of Accelerate Academy. Uwiringiyimana won $1,000 seed capital that he used to scale up the business.

"Most participants are attracted by the money not the skills they would acquire from the training. However, during the training you realise that we need to acquire business skills (first) and then money because most young people don't even know how to manage the little finances at their disposal," said Uwiringiyimana.

This year's Accelerate Academy has start-up operators from sectors such as agriculture, retailing, construction, education and training, energy, fashion and design, financial services, logistics, healthcare, ICT, manufacturing, media and entertainment.

Jeanette Mutoniwase is one of the 40 finalists taking part in the Accelerate Summit in Kigali. She said she made the cut because of her unique project and her persistence.

Mutoniwase runs the Rwandan Youth Generation for Change, an organisation that seeks to empower youth and women to become self-reliant by making handicrafts using recycled materials.

Rwanda

Govt Seeks to Raise Savings to 20%

The government has once again reiterated its commitment to raise the savings rate from the current 10.2 per cent to 20… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.