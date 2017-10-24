Uganda: Age Limit - FDC's Mafabi Released From Police Custody

Photo: Daily Monitor

Former FDC presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye is detained at Nagalama Police Station in Mukono District following his arrest on Thursday.

Mbale — The Budadiri West MP Nathan Nandala Mafabi who doubles the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) secretary general was on Sunday night released from police custody after spending two nights in cells.

Nandala who was arrested on Friday evening and detained at Tororo Central police station is accused of inciting violence after he reportedly led a team of protestors to demonstrate against the proposed amendment of the constitution to remove the presidential age limit.

The Elgon region police spokesperson Suwedi Manshur said Mr Mafabi was granted police bond after recording a statement over charges of inciting violence.

The leaders of Opposition Winfred Kiiza and Mbale municipality MP Jack Wamai Wamanga stood for Mr Nandala.

Mr Wamai warned police against intimidating members of the Opposition by arresting them.

"We need a leveled ground. But it's unfortunate for police to give protection to NRM and fire teargas and live bullets at the Opposition," said Mr Wamai.

Mr Mafabi's release comes after FDC leaders in Elgon and Bukedi sub-regions demanded for his unconditional release his prolonged detention may provoke his supporters to organize an attack on the police station.

Mr Mafabi is expected to start his consultative meetings on age limit today (Monday).