Kenya: Fiba Zone Five Championships Start Pushed Back a Week

The Fiba Africa Club championships which was set to tip off this weekend has been pushed back by a week and will now begin on November 10 in Luanda, Angola.

This was revealed by Vitalis Gode, the Fiba Zone Five secretary general on Monday to zonal champions Kenya Ports Authority and Equity Bank women basketball teams who will be Kenya's flag bearers at the continental event.

Equity finished runners up to KPA in the Zone Five Club championships in Kampala Uganda a fortnight ago.

According to Gode, the championships that brings together all the top clubs from different zones in the continent was pushed back by Fiba to allow Zone Six to successfully complete their qualifiers which were programmed to conclude last weekend in Botswana.

'GOOD FOR KENYA'

"I have been notified by Fiba that the championships tip off dates have changed from November 2 to November 9, which in my opinion, is good for Kenya since it gives our players ample time to prepare", Gode said.

City Oilers of Uganda and Patriots from Rwanda finished first and second in the men's category and will represent the region at the Africa championships set for Tunis, Tunisia in December.

KPA have in the meantime stepped up their training at their Makande backyard in readiness for the event where they have promised to improve on last year's performance.

Team coach Anthony Ojukwu said he believed the players at his disposal now have grown in the game and will be ready.