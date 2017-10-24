Uganda: FDC Youth Storm Police Over Besigye's Continued Detention

Photo: Daily Monitor

Former FDC presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye is detained at Nagalama Police Station in Mukono District following his arrest on Thursday.

About 20 youth of the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) have stormed Nagalama Police Station in Mukono District demanding for the release of former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye.

The youth led by the FDC deputy secretary general Harold Kaija have camped at the police station and vowed not leave until Dr Besigye, Secretary for Mobilization Ingrid Turinawe, FDC party presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat and the Rukungiri District speaker who have been in detention since Thursday, are released.

The four were arrested on Thursday evening arrested at Burambira village in Bubaare Sub-county in Rubanda District on their way from Rukungiri to Kabale District.

Mr Kaija said their attempts to reach the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kale Kayihura were futile as their telephone calls went unanswered.

He told journalists that Ms Turinawe needs medical attention because she developed an eye infection while in police cells.

He said the lawyers of Mpanga and Co Advocates have gone to petition High Court in Kampala to officially lodge a complaint against police.

"We are here because our people have been detained beyond 48hrs. Others are fine apart from Ingrid who developed an eye infection," said Mr Kaija.

He added: "Now that the officers in charge here cannot speak to us, we decided to engage IGP Kayihura but he doesn't want to answer our calls. We have instructed our lawyers to petition court for an order to release them."

A police officer commanding deployment at the gate only identified as Akankwasa told the group that was chanting "Tuchimye abantu baffe" ( We have come to take our people)to leave and return at 5pm.

"Please go and return at 1700hrs," he said without further explaination.

The Regional Police Commander Mr Denis Namuwoza said last week that Dr Besigye is wanted in Rukungiri where he allegedly commanded a group of people who pelted stones at the police officers as they tried to disperse FDC supporters who had gathered to listen to Mr Amuriat. Mr Amuriat was in the district to solicit for votes ahead of the FDC presidential election.

The chaos that ensued left one person, Edson Nasasira dead.

Police are tight-lipped on when or whether they are going to release the suspects or take them to court.

Earlier in the day, the party president Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu visited the suspects in police cells.

The police spokesperson Mr Asan Kasingye on Sunday said that the suspects are facing charges of murder, holding an illegal assembly and destruction of property.

Police allege that Dr Besigye and his co-accused last Wednesday commanded an illegal procession in Rukungiri which left Nasasasira, a casual worker dead.

Police say he was hit by a stone thrown by the charged rioters while eye witness say he was shot io the head by police