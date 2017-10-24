24 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Muvunyi Bounces Back as Rayon Chair

By Jejje Muhinde

Businessman Paul Muvunyi has promised to transform Rayon Sports into a continental powerhouse after bouncing back as their chairman.

Muvunyi was elected unopposed to replace Denis Gacinya during a General Assembly held at Sports View Hotel in Kicukiro on Sunday afternoon.

Addressing club members, Muvunyi said, "I am looking forward to using my new role to transform the club."

Among the concerns that he promised to tackle include reviewing the club's sponsorship deal withbBrewery company Skol as well as finding a new bus for the team. The club currently hires a vehicle to transport their players to training sessions and during matchdays.

"I want to revisit the deal that the club signed with Skol because I believe that the money they give us and the mileage they get from us is not commensurate. We give them a wide platform to advertise but get peanuts in return," Muvunyi said.

This is the second time Muvunyi is holding the position having occupied the same role from 2005-2007.

The other members who were elected include Chance Gacinya who was elected as vice president, while Jean-Paul Muhire was voted as the club treasurer.

