23 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Tobiko Orders Trial of Senator Outa, Ruth Odinga Over IEBC Attacks

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko has directed police to prosecute former Kisumu Deputy Governor Ruth Odinga and Senator Fred Outa for attacking Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officials.

Tobiko wants the two leaders to face four charges at the Kericho Law Courts.

"Upon perusal of the file and analysis of the evidence on record, the DPP finds the evidence sufficient to warrant prosecution of the two suspects and their accomplices," the DPP said in a letter addressed to Director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro.

They will face charges for entering an electoral centre designated for IEBC without authority, obstruction, incitement to violence and malicious damage to property.

Other than recording statements with the suspects, police have also been directed to record another one with Diana Adhiambo, a local who was allegedly assaulted during the scuffle, quantify the extent of damage and exhibits of property destroyed during the violence.

There have been several attacks on IEBC officials undergoing training in the country more so within Kisumu County, a stronghold of NASA leader Raila Odinga, who has since withdrawn his candidature.

"What we are telling Kenyans, we are peace loving people, but if they provoke us, they will see fire," Outa said during the October 18 incident.

