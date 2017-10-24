24 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Alarm Ministries Unveil New Album

By Donata Kiiza

New Melody and Healing Worship team followed with an exhilarating performance before Gisubizo Ministries took to the stage, and belted out their renditions of Nibisigaye izabikora, Sinzahwema and Izindi mana zose ni ikinyoma.

By the time Alarm Ministries emerged on stage at 4:30p.m, the venue was already packed to capacity. The band delivered some of its most popular gospel songs such as Ni umugisha ukomeye kumenya Yesu, Mungu ni yule yule, Hariho impamvu, Oh Halleluya, Songa mbele and Hejuru y'amajuru among others.

Their performances came to life as the crowd sang along and enjoyed the evening.

Concertgoers of various ages were treated to entertaining two-hour performances.

Alarm Ministries also used the occasion to unveil their 10th album dubbed Turakomeye ntidutsindwa. To many lovers of Alarm Ministries' music, this was indeed an evening well spent.

The concert was well attended and the venue was blistering with singing, music and praise from the audience.

Other highlights of the event included recognition of media companies that supported the event.

The concert ended at 7:30p.m.

