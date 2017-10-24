Uganda: Why Youth Are Up in Arms Over Jobs in Refugee Camps

Photo: Daily Monitor

Refugees at Pagirinya Refugee settlement in Adjumani, near Uganda’s border with South Sudan.

Mr Juma Anguidipi is a jobless youth with a busy schedule. For years, he has been on the streets, looking for job opportunities advertised on notice boards at district offices or those pinned on trees in refugee camps in West Nile. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Urban and Regional Planning.

Despite his fruitless efforts, Anguidipi has not relented. In 2015, he saw a ray of hope when Yumbe District leaders tabled a request to host South Sudan refugees fleeing the fighting in the volatile country. The request was granted and Anguidipi was relieved because he had hoped to be employed immediately since many NGOs would be operating in Bidi bidi refugee settlement. Locals offered vast acres of land for the refugees.

Fast forward to September 2017, more than two years later, Anguidipi is still unemployed. Like many youth in the area, he is harbouring failed expectations after sending several applications to various NGOs without success. The failed expectations have now turned into hostility towards humanitarian agencies.

The problem started early this year when a section of youth from Yumbe District under a loose organisation called the Yumbe Youth for Refugee Affairs (YYRA) gave government a one month ultimatum to address what they called the refugee dominance of jobs in humanitarian organisations in the camps. They threatened to eject the agencies if their concerns were not addressed.

There have been youth protests, which signify growing resentment among the younger generation in Yumbe towards NGOs in the camps. They claim their grandfathers offered land for the refugees and they need to benefit from such generosity.

Mr Ayiguga Swadik, the YYRA secretary for refugee affairs, told journalists then: "They are using our land to host refugees so we have a right to ask for jobs." They also demanded a Memorandum of Understanding to be signed between the government and the more than 30 refugee organisations guaranteeing majority employment benefits to the indigenous youth.

Rifts emerge

Adjumani, another refugee hosting district, reportedly has an understanding with some NGOs to guarantee employment for locals.

The rift between NGOs and unemployed youth in host communities escalated a few months ago when some youth were alleged to have issued death threats to some NGO staff who do not hail from the area. These grievances started when the district leaders started protesting that their roles are not well stipulated in the management of the refugee affairs. This is what compelled the leaders in neighbouring Moyo District to try and expel World Vision from operating in Palorinya camp in the district. The leaders questioned duplication of work and neglecting them in monitoring of the activities of World Vision.

But Mr Benson Kaboo, the West Nile region operations manager for World Vision, said the organisation has performed well wherever it has gone because it has been accepted. "If the district says we should go, then we have no option over that because the position remains as communicated; we will respond accordingly because we work where we are welcomed," Mr Kaboo said.

He added: "As an institution we value accountability [and] integrity where we've worked. Because of this, we were respected by the authorities and we also respect the systems in place."

OPM officials, however, wrote a letter, asking the local leaders to work in harmony with World Vision.

Unemployment problem

Anguidipi's account tells the story of many young people in Uganda, where unemployment remains a critical policy challenge. The National Planning Authority statistics released early this year note that 700,000 people join the job market every year regardless of qualification but only 90,000 get some form of employment, meaning 87 per cent of people who are ready to work can't find a job.

The protests in Yumbe, therefore, mirror a bigger national problem. This is why hopes that the presence of humanitarian agencies in the refugee camps would automatically lead to job availability, particularly for the locals, have left many youth disappointed and frustrated.

A number of protests have so far been staged against the NGOs operating in the camps.

"The [influx] of refugees is not new because Yumbe has hosted refugees [before] and the people of Yumbe should benefit from this refugee programmes because they offered the land free of charge," says Anguidipi.

The expectation from the community was that "we give you land; you give our children jobs" since the refugee presence has attracted numerous NGOs and international refugee agencies to West Nile. Many locals are employed in the NGOs, but they want more. Problems started to crop up last year when Bidi bidi settlement was established.

The district leaders sparked off the debate on the methods of recruitment by the NGOs and other agencies. At the time, the Yumbe District chairperson, Mr Taban Yasiin, and some councillors, stormed refugee camps, claiming unfair treatment of the locals because "those who applied [for jobs] from Kampala come to the camps with their belongings ready for work but not for interview". "We the youth in Yumbe are not just focused on jobs but our thinking is that what belongs to the people of Yumbe must be given to them... Our [concerns] cut across employment, landlords, and gender-based issues, contracts, environment, social services," says Anguidipi.

Bidi Bidi settlement now has 272,000 South Sudanese refugees, with about 30 NGOs operating in the camp. Many of the NGOs were, however, uncomfortable about discussing recruitment and referred us to the Office of the Prime Minister.

However, the camp commandant, Mr Robert Baryamwesiga, who oversees operations of the agencies, says: "The employments are purely done on merit. These are some disgruntled youth who are trying to cause chaos. But the security is handling it."

Youth speak out

Ms Hawadia Arafa, who holds a diploma in medical records and worked as a volunteer with one of the NGOs, says working as a volunteer is worse than doing your own business. She says in the camps, most of the top jobs are headed by those who come from the headquarters of these organisations. The officials from NGOs rely on translators as they don't understand the local languages.

"The NGOs require high qualifications in the adverts but some of the persons recruited don't meet the standards. We have been [undermined] by the supervisors yet some of them are not qualified. If you are a degree holder, the person supervising you is a S.6 leaver, if you are a masters holder, the person supervising is a degree holder. For me this is an improper way of giving job opportunities to the host community," she says.

Mr Hassan Brahan, a computer scientist, says they have taken the initiative as youth to present the views of the community because they are not happy about the recruitment processes.

"If we had [the] intention of causing violence against the NGOs as alleged, the refugee settlement in Yumbe couldn't be there anymore, but that's not our plan. Our parents have surrendered the land for the refugees, therefore, we need something in return," he said.

Mr Rashid Robeke, who holds a diploma in secondary education, says the recruitment system by the NGOs does not favour the locals because many of them advertise jobs online.

"The standard of living in Yumbe is low; there are no Internet cafes in Yumbe and people don't have access to computers. These online adverts must be abolished," he says, adding that one may not know when the shortlist is out and interviews are scheduled to take place if one has no ready access to the Internet. He says often people are already working in the positions advertised and some of the applicants come for interviews with their luggage ready to start work. This, he says, gives credence to the view that some of the NGOs advertise jobs for formality.

Mr Ismail Kawati, who holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies/Accounting, says: "The fact that some of our people are recruited can't be ignored but our concern is the degree of seniority. When you investigate the NGOs, the senior staff are not the locals, as if our people are not educated; we need equal treatment."

Mr Yassin Taban, the district chairman, says: "As leaders, we are arguing that the NGOs must consider affirmative action [for] the community and the entire region of West Nile. What we don't accept is youth trying to engage in activities that are criminal in nature."

He says cases where some youth are accused of sending death threats to NGO employees is wrong. "If the youth are educated, they should know the laws of Uganda and how positively they can advocate for their rights where they seek permission from the police to have a peaceful demonstration, which is accepted. But moving at night threatening lives of people is criminal and we condemn it," says Mr Taban.

Way forward

Amid the resentment, threats and suspicion, local leaders have requested the NGOs to furnish them with a list of their employees, but the request has been turned down. This has raised more eyebrows where some leaders have called for forensic audit into activities of the organisations.

Mr Yassin Ari, an elder, says: "We are aware that there is a lot of discrimination in the NGOs in their recruitment processes but as elders, we shall resist such actions. We have been working together and the refugee programmes should not be used to divide us."

Obongi County MP Hassan Kaps Fungaroo proposes a win-win solution to avoid conflict, saying NGOs and districts should sign a Memorandum of Understanding to resolve job-related misunderstandings.

"There are a lot of funds and vehicles sent for refugee activities to the districts but no one is accountable for these. It is sad that even some of the contracts are not awarded to people who are within. Employment is questionable and the lip service offered need to be checked, and this can be done through MoU and review of the refugee policy," he says.

Issues at hand

Residents claim the NGOs operating within Yumbe have recruited few indigenous people.

That the locals recruited by NGOs are often employed as junior staff, even when they are qualified.

Indigenous contractors are sidelined in procurement by most NGOs; only small scale contracts such as supply of gumboots, umbrellas, raincoats are offered to locals.

Locals are not involved in afforestation programmes to replace the trees cut during the settlement of the refugees.

Accusation of sectarianism in employment

Objection over voluntary work where locals claim many of them are offered volunteer opportunities, not permanent staff jobs.