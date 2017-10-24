24 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nakuru Parents Didn't Know Daughter Was in Ill-Fated Chopper

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Linet Amuli and Reitz Mureithi

The woman in the ill-fated chopper that crashed into Lake Nakuru on Saturday was a graduate of the Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology.

Veronica Muthoni, 22, had completed a certificate course in Catering in 2016 and was looking for a job before she met her death, according to her family. The details emerged yesterday as the rescue team comprising the Kenya Navy, the police, Kenya Wildlife Service, forest rangers and divers continued the search for bodies of the five occupants of the chopper.

When the Nation visited Ms Muthoni's home, family and friends were still coming to terms with the loss.

Her devastated mother, Jane Gachuki, sat at a corner in her house in Kabatini village, Bahati constituency. She was surrounded by relatives as she mourned her daughter.

Ms Muthoni's father, David Gachuki, said he last spoke to his daughter a day before the accident and she had indicated she would be attending President Kenyatta's campaign rally in Narok the following day.

The first of three siblings was part of a youth group that had been campaigning for President Kenyatta's re-election in the South Rift.

TRAVEL BY AIR

"We did not know she was in the chopper until her friend told us she was to travel to the Narok rally by air," said the distraught father, adding that the family had continuously made phone calls but could not reach her.

As news filtered in that two bodies had been found yesterday afternoon, friends and family trickled into the home, worry and despair on their faces.

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri visited the home to condole with the family.

The lawmaker described Ms Muthoni as a jovial, amiable and kind-hearted person who had a bright future.

Kenya

Fiba Zone Five Championships Start Pushed Back a Week

The Fiba Africa Club championships which was set to tip off this weekend has been pushed back by a week and will now… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.