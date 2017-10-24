23 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Court Sets Aside Cyrus Jirongo's Bankruptcy Order

Nairobi — The High Court has given temporary reprieve to United Democratic Party presidential candidate Cyrus Jirongo, after it suspended a Sh700 million bankruptcy order.

Justice Olga Sewe, effectively set aside the order pending the hearing of a matter in which businessman Sammy Kogo sought the execution of the bankruptcy decree he obtained against Jirongo in July.

Jirongo last week through his lawyer Kenneth Kiplagat, told the court that he was not served with a petition that led to the bankruptcy judgment entered against him.

The lawyer said that the applicant having not been served him, the court should have not condemned the presidential hopeful.

