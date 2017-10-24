Finance minister Matia Kasaija has appointed Mr Patrick Ayota as the new National Social Security Fund (NSSF) deputy Managing director to replace Ms Geraldine Ssali.

The minister, as recommended by the Fund's board, declined to renew Ms Ssali's contract over "less-than-satisfactory performance."

Mr Ayota, has been NSSF's chief finance officer since 2011.

"The Minister has declined to renew the contract of Mrs Geraldine Ssali Busuulwa, the Fund's Deputy Managing Director, as per Section 40 of the NSSF Act. She exits employment with the Fund effective 29th October 2017," a statement signed by Ms Barbra Arimi, the Fund's head of Marketing, reads in part.

According to the statement, minister Kasaija in accordance with Section 39 (1) of the NSSF Act, renewed Managing Director Richard Byarugaba's contract for an extended five years instead of three years.

Also re-appointed for a five-year term is Mr Richard Wejuli Wabwire, the Fund's secretary.

Mr Byarugaba's contract will be effective December 1 whereas that of Mr Ayota starts on October 29th this year.

Ms Ssali, whose contract was set to expire at the end of this month had petitioned the Finance Minister to intervene in her woos with the board.

Ms Ssali was appointed as NSSF deputy managing director in 2011 and her stay at the Fund has been rocky.

At one time, the Fund's board suspended her for alleged insubordination and misconduct and undermining the managing director Mr Byarugaba.

But Ms Ssali ran to the High Court to block the suspension after she sued the board chairman Mr Kaberenge seeking judicial review after the latter forced her to take leave to reportedly pave way for an inquiry into her conduct.

The board accused Ms Ssali of insubordination, misconduct and undermining Mr Byarugaba's position.