Kenya: President Kenyatta Awards Charter to Garissa University

press release

President Uhuru Kenyatta today granted a charter to Garissa University, making the higher institution of learning that was previously a constituent college of Moi University a fully-fledged university.

President Kenyatta also appointed Prof. Hellen Sambili as the first chancellor of the university, that becomes the 31 chartered public university.

Speaking during the award of charter ceremony held at State House, Nairobi, attended by Deputy President William Ruto, President Kenyatta said the granting of charter was a triumph to the institution targeted by terrorists two years ago.

"Kenya will always triumph over those who preach hate, evil and destruction," President Kenyatta said.

"I am confident that Garissa University now has the capacity to provide quality university education," the President added.

Deputy President Ruto said the granting of a charter to Garissa University confirms that good will always triumph over evil and Kenya will match forward irrespective of any challenge it faces.

The DP expressed confidence that the now fully-fledged Garissa University will contribute to the provision of quality university education in the country.

"Garissa University will not only serve the people of Northern Kenya but the whole country," the Deputy President said.

Being the first fully-fledged public university in the North-Eastern region, President Kenyatta pledged his Government's full support to ensure that the institution has the necessary resources for its success.

President Kenyatta asked universities to resist attempts to politicise and balkanize universities.

"Do your job and do not allow our institutions of higher learning to be politicised and tribalised," President Kenyatta said as he directed institutions of higher learning torenew their commitment to national development, research and innovations that will lift Kenya and its people.

The Head of State said he looked forward to seeing universities partnering with county governments to solve problems affecting people in their local areas.

"There is talent, skill, and experience in the counties; our universities should tap into it," President Kenyatta said.

He challenged Garissa University to work closely with local organizations to educate residents in peace building and in environmental conservation.

The President also urged universities to instill in students the values of integrity and patriotism.

"No university in Kenya -- indeed, no Kenyan -- can afford to overlook these values. Instill them in our sons and daughters, so that we can look forward to passing this nation into their hands, just as we received it as an inheritance from our elders," the President said.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i said for the last four-and-a-half years the Jubilee Administration has focused on delivery of quality university education.

Dr Matiang'i pointed out that granting of charter to Garissa University affirms the President's commitment to the grow of quality university education.

Prof. Sambili thanked President Kenyatta for appointing her the first chancellor of Garissa University and awarding a charter to the institution.

Commission for Higher Education Chairman Prof. Chacha Nyaigoti Chacha said Garissa University has fulfilled the requirement of his commission for provision of quality university education.

The award of charter ceremony was also attended by leaders from the Northern Kenya region including Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed, Garissa Governor Ali Korane and National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale among others.

Earlier at State House, Nairobi, President Kenyatta handed over buses to three secondary schools.

The schools were Chwele Girls, Biwott Mixed Secondary and Friends' Boys High School-Namwela.