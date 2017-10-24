Kenya: CS Matiangi Says Political Gatherings From Tuesday Illegal

Nairobi — Any political gatherings after the timelines gazetted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission are illegal, Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has warned.

According to a gazette notice by the electoral body, campaigns conclude Tuesday ahead of Thursday's fresh presidential election.

Without making direct reference to the planned National Super Alliance demonstrations, the CS asked authorities to ensure any such move is in strict compliance with the Public Order Act.

"We have not abandoned any of our laws; they are all in place. The Public Order Act was even amended in 2016 by Parliament," he pointed out.

This comes a few hours before NASA resume their countrywide demonstrations against the repeat election until there are specific reforms at the electoral body.

He was addressing all the Country's Regional Coordinators and County Commissioners whom he asked to discharge their mandate without fear or favour.

"They (politicians) enact the laws and they give them to us; some of those who are trying to subvert the institutions are the ones who amended the Election Offences Act... they understand the Penal Code; they understand in keeping IEBC officials from conducting an election is an election offence," he asserted.

"Let us now operate very strictly according to the law. We all need order in this society, and good order."

The CS said as much it is in the law for Kenyans to demonstrate, it should be done peacefully.

"Which part of the law allows you to hurl stones at a police station?" he asked. "There is a clear difference between rioters and demonstrators. We are not foolish people."

- Security Preparedness -

He further said that the National Police Service has done thorough mapping of the country which will inform deployment of police officers largely depending on the threat posed during the election.

The security agencies remain on a high alert since NASA leaders have withdrawn their candidacy and have vowed to lead massive demonstrations during voting day.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet on his part said everything is set ahead of Thursday's presidential poll repeat.