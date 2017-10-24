Uganda: Lifeline Ministries Christians Break Away From Leader

Photo: Daily Monitor

Apostle Julius Peter Oyet

Soroti — Christians from Lifeline Ministries in Teso have resolved to break away from their founder, accusing him of loss of focus and vision.

The resolution was arrived at on Sunday night by a council of church ministers from Soroti, Serere, Amuria, Katakwi and Kumi districts after a protracted standoff with their leaders from Kampala led by Apostle Julius Peter Oyet.

Amid police deployment, the Christians locked the Church doors on Sunday morning, denying the Kampala team access, as they accused Apostle Oyet of interfering with the leadership with intent to allegedly grab church land titles.

"The ministry policies are unfair to local churches for their operations, citing the case in which Apostle Julius Peter Oyet is the signatory to all Life Line Ministry accounts," the Christians stated in a statement.

Ms Christine Akello, a church elder, alleged that the battle was about accessing the church resources, adding that last month, the Kampala team forcefully picked about Shs27m from the church premises.

"We shall not relent to let our church fall into dirty hands," she said.

The Christians also say the absence of administrative structures such as board of trustees has resulted in doctorial tendencies from the founder, causing the resignation of area bishop James Isreal Tukei last Saturday.

In his resignation letter, Bishop Tukei said: "It was with honour having worked with Apostle Oyet. Due to the call from God, I have deemed it necessary to submit my resignation with immediate effect."

While addressing the press, Apostle Oyet said he had since December 16, 2016 called for mediation between the Soroti team and Kampala but in vain.

"My coming here [Soroti] was to sit, speak and pray with my children, I am not for a fight, but if there is a devil in you, I will fight it," he said.

Asked to clarify the allegations brought against him by the Christians, Mr Oyet said he would reply to the allegations after he has met with the church leaders.

Mr Michael Odongo, the Kyoga East police spokesperson, said their presence was to keep law and order.

He added that the fight between Lifeline Ministries and Kampala headquarters has been ongoing for a while, saying last month; a Kampala team was assaulted culminating in the arrest of some Christians.