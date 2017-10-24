Uganda: Halt Marburg in Its Tracks to Save Lives

Photo: Joyce Chemitai/Daily Monitor

Health workers draw a blood sample in Kamwam Village in Kaproron Sub-County last weekend.

editorial

The Health ministry has faced a few challenges in dealing with the latest epidemic to hit the country - Marburg disease.

After the news broke that two residents of Kween District, Catherine Chemayek and Alfred Cherop, had died from of Marburg haemorrhagic fever, the Ministry of Health dispatched teams to the district to sensitise residents as well as epidemiologists and laboratory technologists.

The journey of the ministry's officials was hampered because of the bad roads that they had to use to access the area.

Although they eventually reached, they were delayed.

Besides, the team in trying to find those who were in contact with the deceased, has faced difficulties.

Yesterday's Daily Monitor in a story 'Caretaker of Marburg patient goes into hiding', stated that Mr Joseph Cherungu, a brother of Chemayek, has refused so far, to report to hospital to have his blood checked.

Mr Michael Mwanje, the chief administrative officer of Kween District, said Cherungu's wife hinted that he (Cherungu) was not well.

While only a test can confirm if Cherungu carries the virus, the words of his wife are cause for worry.

Identifying people who have been in contact, taking tests and keeping them under check until their status has been found out is important.

This is because the disease which can be spread from human to human is fatal with the World Health Organisation stating that it can have a fatality rate of up to 88 per cent.

Therefore, all efforts must be put on locating Cherungu to help him (early supportive care improves survival) and those he has been in contact with.

Uganda has had a success story in the last years with haemorrhagic fevers such as Marburg and Ebola.

The Health ministry has indeed done a great job in response to these diseases, getting their teams on the ground fast, making the communities aware, and working with organisations such as Centers for Disease Control to determine specific viruses.

This success should not be taken for granted. We should take a few lessons from Madagascar, which is currently reeling from a terrible epidemic of the plague.

While the country usually deals with plague (recording about 400 cases a year), this year's case is worse because it hit in the country's two largest cities.

So the disease is spreading. Fast. Let's use this example to ensure this latest case of Marburg is caught in its tracks quickly enough and lives saved.

And while we are it, could the government please do something about the roads in the north and eastern parts of the country?