Photo: Daily Monitor

Elly Womanya, the Senior Commissioner of Police

Kampala — Police Professional Standards Unit (PSU) officers have recorded a statement from the deputy Director of International Police (Interpol) to establish his role in an incident in which a Ugandan doctor was fleeced of $82,000 (about Shs300m).

Police sources said Senior Commissioner of Police Elly Womanya recorded his statement at PSU last week in relation to an October 6 incident in which Joint Anti-Terror Taskforce (JATT) and Interpol officers illegally arrested a Ugandan doctor (names withheld) on bogus terror charges and extorted Shs300m from him at Mutukula border in southern Uganda.

The officers also impounded three vehicles the doctor had imported in the country.

Mr Womanya confirmed recording a statement with PSU but denied any involvement in the extortion.

"They (PSU) wanted just to verify the truth about the matter. I explained to them the circumstances of the cases. In fact, I am the one who sent the officers to pick the vehicles that had been impounded and even arrested the officers who were involved," he said on Monday.

Arrested officers

Two police inspectors Edison Bukholi and Chris Musana are under detention for their alleged role in the case. PSU spokesperson Vincent Ssekate confirmed the arrest of the two police inspectors but said he did not have details on other officers who recorded statements with them.

"The two inspectors are in detention in relation to the incident. We are also looking for others still on the run," he said.

It is alleged the doctor's relatives with whom he travelled tipped the security officers that he was carrying the money.

According to a source, upon arrest of the doctor, the security officers told him that he has links with Dr Aggrey Kiyingi, a Ugandan surgeon based in Australia, who is wanted on treason charges.