24 October 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Interpol Chiefs Arrested Over Shs300m Extortion

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
Elly Womanya, the Senior Commissioner of Police
By Andrew Bagala

Kampala — Police Professional Standards Unit (PSU) officers have recorded a statement from the deputy Director of International Police (Interpol) to establish his role in an incident in which a Ugandan doctor was fleeced of $82,000 (about Shs300m).

Police sources said Senior Commissioner of Police Elly Womanya recorded his statement at PSU last week in relation to an October 6 incident in which Joint Anti-Terror Taskforce (JATT) and Interpol officers illegally arrested a Ugandan doctor (names withheld) on bogus terror charges and extorted Shs300m from him at Mutukula border in southern Uganda.

The officers also impounded three vehicles the doctor had imported in the country.

Mr Womanya confirmed recording a statement with PSU but denied any involvement in the extortion.

"They (PSU) wanted just to verify the truth about the matter. I explained to them the circumstances of the cases. In fact, I am the one who sent the officers to pick the vehicles that had been impounded and even arrested the officers who were involved," he said on Monday.

Arrested officers

Two police inspectors Edison Bukholi and Chris Musana are under detention for their alleged role in the case. PSU spokesperson Vincent Ssekate confirmed the arrest of the two police inspectors but said he did not have details on other officers who recorded statements with them.

"The two inspectors are in detention in relation to the incident. We are also looking for others still on the run," he said.

It is alleged the doctor's relatives with whom he travelled tipped the security officers that he was carrying the money.

According to a source, upon arrest of the doctor, the security officers told him that he has links with Dr Aggrey Kiyingi, a Ugandan surgeon based in Australia, who is wanted on treason charges.

Uganda

Three-Year-Olds to Get Sexuality Education, Govt Says

The government has agreed to have children as young as three years to be taught sexuality education as long as they are… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.