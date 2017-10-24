Uganda: Unapologetic Kajoba Defends Cautious Tactics As URA Visit

Kampala — Since his appointment as Bright Stars head coach three years ago, Fred Kajoba has managed to keep the side competitive in the Azam Uganda Premier League.

The Mwererwe-based have finished seventh, 12th and ninth in his three seasons in charge despite the club's financial struggles over the past two seasons.

The performances were built around Kajoba's safety first approach that has often seen him especially frustrate the bigger teams.

Ahead of his team's clash with URA, the fiery tactician has vowed not to alter his defensive approach that has come under criticism from his opponents including Vipers and KCCA. "We play URA tomorrow and they know what to expect from my teams. Some have been critical of our approach but I do not come to entertain the opponents," the often plain-speaking coach stated.

His team comes into the game in 10th position on the 16-team log but frustrated champions KCCA to a goalless draw in their previous game and Vipers at the beginning of the season.

"If the opponents feel they are good enough then they should break us down or use set pieces. We have targets and the opponents can't tell us how to achieve them," he added.

The two teams have drawn five of their previous eight league meetings.

URA are expected to be without up to five first team players and coach Ibrahim Kirya admitted a draw under such circumstances would not be the worst result.

"You are forced to think about it but we are in a tricky situation," explained Kirya whose team is seventh with eight points and one ahead of their opponents. Shafik Kagimu, Allan Munaaba, Richard Kasagga, Saidi Kyeyune and Fred Okot are all expected to miss out.