South Africa: Mbalula to Reveal SA's Crime Stats

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula will on Tuesday present the past year's crime statistics to Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police.

Mbalula presented the crime statistics for the 2016/17 financial year to Cabinet last week, Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said during a post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday.

She said the annual crime statistics enable the government to monitor key crime-fighting targets and are used as an early warning mechanism to strengthen the crime prevention operations and strategies of various departments.

She said Cabinet approved the release of the SAPS annual report.

At the same briefing, Kubayi said Cabinet expressed its concern over the high incidence of violence against children.

"Cabinet has expressed concern following disturbing reports of crimes against children, the most recent one being the alleged sexual assault of more than 80 pupils at... [a Soweto school], by a scholar patrol guard," reads the Cabinet statement presented by Kubayi.

Much scrutiny of the statistics on crimes against children as well as political killings in KwaZulu-Natal and gang violence in the Western Cape is expected from the committee.

After the 2016 statistics were presented to Parliament, various sectors of society reacted with concern over the increase in violent crimes such as murder, which increased by 4.9% during the 2015/16 financial year, while sexual offences decreased by 3.2%.

The committee meeting is expected to start at 09:00.

