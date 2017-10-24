24 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mbalula to Reveal SA's Crime Stats

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula will on Tuesday present the past year's crime statistics to Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police.

Mbalula presented the crime statistics for the 2016/17 financial year to Cabinet last week, Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said during a post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday.

She said the annual crime statistics enable the government to monitor key crime-fighting targets and are used as an early warning mechanism to strengthen the crime prevention operations and strategies of various departments.

She said Cabinet approved the release of the SAPS annual report.

At the same briefing, Kubayi said Cabinet expressed its concern over the high incidence of violence against children.

"Cabinet has expressed concern following disturbing reports of crimes against children, the most recent one being the alleged sexual assault of more than 80 pupils at... [a Soweto school], by a scholar patrol guard," reads the Cabinet statement presented by Kubayi.

Much scrutiny of the statistics on crimes against children as well as political killings in KwaZulu-Natal and gang violence in the Western Cape is expected from the committee.

After the 2016 statistics were presented to Parliament, various sectors of society reacted with concern over the increase in violent crimes such as murder, which increased by 4.9% during the 2015/16 financial year, while sexual offences decreased by 3.2%.

The committee meeting is expected to start at 09:00.

Source: News24

South Africa

High Court to Hear President's Application to Review State Capture Report

The North Gauteng High Court is on Tuesday expected to hear President Jacob Zuma's application to review the remedial… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.