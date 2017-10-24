Uganda: Works On Malaba Port Stall Seven Years After Launch

Tororo — The construction of the much-anticipated Malaba Dry Inland Port has stalled, seven years after it was commissioned by President Museveni.

The construction of the port would ease traffic and address the many challenges faced by Ugandan importers at the Mombasa port.

The new undertaking would also improve business efficiency and enhance job creation.

In 2010, President Museveni officiated at the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the port on a 250 acre piece of land in Malaba Town Council. During the ceremony, the President, accompanied by then Deputy Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, said the project was to be completed in two years.

Great Lakes Ports Limited, a Kenyan-based company, the main proprietor of the port, was supposed to undertake its construction as well as manage its operations on completion.

The port, if completed, would serve as a storage facility for containers of imports destined for Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Sudan and eastern DRC.

It was expected to greatly decongest the port at Kilindini, Mombasa and cut down the time it takes for shipping a container from Mombasa to Tororo.

But seven years later, there is no single development taking place at the site.

Mr George Alfred Obore, the former Malaba Town Council mayor, says they are disappointed that the project has failed to kick off. "We are indeed extremely disappointed with the government and the investor," he says, adding that it seems the President duped them with a non-existent project.

Mr Obore says the project, if completed, would offer more than 50,000 jobs and also ease business.

"It's a total shame because this was an ideal project that we had welcomed with one heart, only to end up being frustrated," he says.

He adds that the land where the port was scheduled for construction has been turned into gardens, open toilets and bathrooms for truck drivers and a den of thieves where several revellers are waylaid at night.

Mr Isa Kalami Asa, the Malaba Town Council chairperson, says they have petitioned the President's office to clarify why the construction has not taken off.

"We want to find out if there has been change of land use because at the moment, the land has been turned into a parking yard for transit trailers," he says.

Mr Asa says the squatters on the land have never been compensated.

"Worst of all, we as the town council have written several correspondences to the investors but they have not responded," he says.

On August 30, 2006, the investor, Great Lakes C.F.S Ltd, signed a memorandum of understanding with Maombo Imogir Leonard and Iddi Mutai as the representatives of the squatters/tenants on the proposed site of the inland port on Plot 124, Block 4 in Malaba Town Council.

Mr Kalamu also blames the investors for turning the land into trailer parking yards without their permission.

"We are going to come up with a council minute, recommending closure of all the ongoing activities there," he says.

Leaders concerned

He says the land now has no economic value to the town council yet if the dry port had been constructed, Malaba would be reaping from it.

He adds that cargo goods are cleared in Mombasa, a practice he says has contributed to the collapse of business at Malaba border.

"The new system of clearing of cargo goods has rendered most of our children jobless and yet this was the only source of employment," Mr Kalami says.

The standard gauge railway was recommended to pass through the same piece of land where government is supposed to pay Shs5 billion as compensation to Great Lakes Ports Limited.

Some leaders say government's poor policy on industrialisation has seen Tororo move from one of the most industrialised districts to a peripheral role in development.