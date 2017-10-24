Uganda: My Ideal Cranes Coach Should Build New Team

It is now official that the tenure of Moses Basena as Cranes coach is all but over despite the fact that he still has up to November 15 when the new tactician will be unveiled.

For now, though, he is still calling the shots, at least until the last World Cup qualifier against Congo in the first week of November. This followed last Wednesday's revelation by Fufa that the search for the next Cranes coach has started in earnest.

In hindsight, Basena knew from the onset when he took over the reins from Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic that his days were numbered regardless of whether he won all the five competitive matches he has taken charge of or not.

This is evidenced by Fufa's blatant refusal to offer him a contract, let alone a temporary document. Looking back, he will be proud to have beaten Egypt and held Ghana at bay, not to mention taking The Cranes to the African Nations Championship in Morocco next year.

Now that focus has switched to his successor, it is only fair that Fufa openly laid out the personality, qualities and responsibilities they expect from the new tactician. But since the federation is playing cards to their chest, I won't hesitate to lay out my would-be Cranes coach.

MOURIHNO'S RUTHLESSNESS OR WENGER'S SOFTNESS?

In football there are few polarizing philosophies and figures that Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger well represent.

The former's win-at-all-costs approach to the game has won him several accolades but the latter's qualities of turning raw gems into world beaters has equally won him immense respect.

The question is; does Uganda need a coach that takes every match like a World Cup final or one who will patiently build structures and groom a new Cranes side?

The obvious answer is a mix of both but that is as rare these days as a Ugandan playmaker. In Uganda, such comparisons can best be illustrated by the seventies and eighties eras. Whereas David Otti preferred powerful players during his reign in the mid-seven- ties, Peter Okee went for flair as the identity for The Cranes.

Personally, I'm inclined towards a coach that is going to utilize the wide pool of youngsters coming through the ranks instead of the result-oriented approach.

RESPONSIBILITIES

One of the most contentious issues for any Cranes coach revolves around the scope of the task. Whereas the concentration is on the national senior team, quite of- ten the coaches have been required to take charge or oversee underage teams up to the Under-20s.

Micho did exactly this but I would like someone to simply do a supervisory role in the underage teams without necessarily drawing his input.

Only then will we be able to gauge the progress of our local coaches. Then again, Fufa needs to institute the office of the national team technical director beyond mere designation. Here I mean an office with its own budget and a well-laid-out scope of operation.

This business of waiting for the funding from Fufa should stop. This is one of the most despised positions yet it is very important in international football.

EMOLUMENTS

Fufa president Moses Magogo rightly indicated that the federation intends to involve government in the selection.

The reasoning behind this move is to have government foot the bills of the new coach much as Fufa may not need state interference in the way the tactician will go about his day-to-day duties.

This is also a testament that Fufa cannot afford to pay coaches and you don't have to look far to realize how Uganda has lost out financially when former coaches Csaba Laszlo and Micho left while still contracted to Uganda. Both cited salary arrears as a reason to leave Uganda without their new suitors paying any compensation to Fufa.

Yet again, the question is; how much can Uganda afford for the kind of coach we need?

Such details are always kept secret but there is no running away from the fact that a reputable coach worth his name may charge a minimum of $50,000 per month, which is roughly Shs 180 million.

The irony here is that local assistants for the new head coach will most likely continue receiving peanuts unless Fufa revises their terms of reference.

Under the current arrangement, assistants have divided loyalty by virtue of being attached to local clubs. Not only does this breed a conflict of interest when it comes to team selections, it offers Fufa an opportunity to pay them poorly because they hold no permanent contracts.

Given their enormous input in the preparation of the team, these assistants need to be full-time and therefore have to be paid accordingly.

The author is operations director of The Observer Media Ltd.