Uganda: MPs Given Shs 13bn for Age Limit Consultations

Members of Parliament will each receive Shs 29 million each to be used as facilitation for consultations on the 'age limit' amendment bill.

In total, Shs 13 billion will be diverted from the MPs' emoluments (allowances) to facilitate the age limit consultations according to Parliament's director of Communications and Public Affairs, Chris Obore.

Obore says ministry of finance asked Parliament to find the monies from within the already released funds, promising to reimburse.

The reallocation was reportedly allowed by Finance minister Matia Kasaija after NRM MPs told President Museveni that they did not have money to facilitate their consultations on the Raphael Magyezi bill. The bill is currently before the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs committee.

MPs get a monthly net salary of Shs 6.1 million plus allowances ranging between Shs 30 million to Shs 40 million, depending on the distance between parliament and their constituencies.

This money is usually posted to their accounts in the first week of a new month but this time round, Parliament has only disbursed the Shs 6.1 million salary.

Obore says if Finance doesn't reimburse the money by December, the MPs may have to go another month without their allowances.

"The clerk to parliament has provided Shs 13 billion from the members' emoluments. Emoluments are allowances they pay, fuel, transport - all those things. So we have picked Shs 13 billion to pay them to go out, because this thing has a time frame. Each MP is going to receive Shs 29 million to go to their constituency to consult", he said.

"The implication to us is that if ministry of Finance delays to give us the money, the payment of emoluments of MPs by December will be affected because we have already brought their emoluments forward in order to be able to facilitate an activity", he added.

Last week Finance said it had so far released over 50 per cent of Parliament's 2017/18 approved budget.