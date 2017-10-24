Uganda: UCC Orders for Suspension of Pearl FM Station Manager

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has ordered for the suspension of Pearl FM station manager Suliman Kalule for allegedly 'causing public insecurity and violence'.

The Commission says it has received several complaints against Pearl FM that it breached "minimum broadcasting standards" when it aired Kalule's program, "Inside Story". The political program discusses the current political affairs in the country.

"As a holder of a broadcasting license under Section 29 of the Uganda Communications Act 2013, Pearl FM and its producer have the duty to ensure that what is broadcast is not contrary to public morality and must retain record of all broadcast content for not less than sixty days.

In light of the above, therefore, the purpose of this letter is to inform Pearl FM that the Commission has initiated investigations into this matter and to that end therefore, hereby orders Pearl FM to immediately suspend the presenter, a one Suliman Kalule, the radio station producer and his program, "The Inside Story" aired on Pearl FM with immediate effect as investigations are being concluded by the commission", the letter reads in party.

BECOMING THE NORM?

This is the second time in less than a week that the Commission is ordering for the suspension of media staff accused of causing public insecurity.

On October 17, UCC wrote to Kanungu Broadcasting Services (KBS) radio ordering the station to suspend its manager, Ronalds Agaba alias Mwene Ngaro and Desmond Kyokwijuka Misri, the host of the Global Focus program and anchor of Rukiga news, who were accused of 'fuelling public insecurity'.

Later on October 20, the Commission closed the station accusing it of failing to suspend the accused staff and submitting recordings for the said program.

Last month, the Commission also banned live broadcasts of events including plenary when MPs were debating the 'age limit' bill, saying the media was inciting the public.