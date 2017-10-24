24 October 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: MD Byarugaba's NSSF Contract Renewed for Five Years

By Our Reporter

Government has renewed the contract of National Social Security Fund (NSSF) managing director Richard Byarugaba for another five years.

Byarugaba's contract was renewed by minister of Finance Matia Kasaija effective December 1, 2017. Byarugaba was reappointed as NSSF MD in 2014 after a controversial 10-month long search process. Byarugaba was first appointed to the position in 2010.

Meanwhile, Kasaija has declined to renew Byarugaba's deputy, Geraldine Ssali Busuulwa who has had a volatile relationship with the Fund and her boss.

Ssali's six-year contract with NSSF ends this month on October 29 and has been replaced with Patrick Ayota the Fund's chief finance officer.

Mid this year, the High court ordered NSSF to pay Ssali all her legal costs after she quashed a board decision to send her on forced leave in 2016.

Justice Stephen Musota annulled the NSSF board decision, describing it as illegal, irrational and procedurally improper since the board had no mandate to take such decision.

In 2016, NSSF wrote to Ssali asking her to take immediate leave yet she had just completed her maternity leave.

In 2016, Justice Musota ordered the NSSF board chairman, Patrick Kaberenge, and managing director Richard Byarugaba to pay her Shs 200 million for being in contempt of court orders.

The duo had stopped Ssali from accessing her office. Ssali is reportedly unhappy with the decision not to renew her contract and may consider legal action.

Richard Wejuli Wabwire has been reappointed as the Fund's corporate secretary.

