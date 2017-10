23 October 2017 - The Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana ran riot over Burkina Faso on Sunday 22 October at the Dobsonville Stadium with a 4-0 victory over the West-Africans.

This was the first match played by Banyana Banyana after their recent success in the COSAFA Women's Championships in Zimbabwe last month.

Coach Desiree Ellis as well as captain, Janine Van Wyk speak to SAFA.net about the emphatic victory here: