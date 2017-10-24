A brilliant 85 not out by JP Kotze steered Namibia to a remarkable three-wicket victory against Easterns in their CSA One Day Challenge match in Benoni on Sunday.

In a rain-interrupted match, Easterns scored 245 for eight wickets off 48 overs, while Namibia reached a reduced target of 233 off 43 overs with eight balls remaining and three wickets in hand.

Kotze was Namibia's star batsman scoring 85 not out off only 50 balls, which included four fours and a massive eight sixes, while there were also good contributions from Stephen Baard (41), Gerhard Erasmus (36) and Jan Frylinck (25).

Earlier, Easterns reached a competitive total of 245/8 after being sent in to bat.

Kyle Degambur top-scored with 61 (6x4), while Armandt Erasmus scored 53, Jurie Snyman 27 and Zwelo Ntsimbini 25.

Craig Williams was Namibia's top bowler taking three wickets for 44 runs off 10 overs, while JJ Smit took 2/48 and Karl Birkenstock 2/54.

Namibia's run chase got off to a poor start when Niko Davin was out for a duck, and with Easterns' bowlers containing them, they only had 25 runs on the board after 10 overs.

After Baard was dismissed for 41, Namibia regularly lost wickets and halfway through their innings they were struggling at 77 for five wickets. When they were reduced to 146/7 off 33 overs, they still needed 87 runs to win off 60 balls.

Kotze, however, put Namibia in charge with a great innings. He hit three sixes off one over by Erasmus and then five more off the other bowlers to reach 85 not out and take Namibia to an impressive victory, while JJ Smit remained not out on 15.

The result sees Namibia moving up to sixth place on the 10-team log on four points after two matches. They lost their opening match against Northern Cape by one wicket with two balls remaining.

North West lead the log on 10 points, followed by Free State and KwaZulu Natal on five, and Border, Northern Cape and Namibia on four points each.

Northerns, Gauteng, Easterns and Eastern Province must still open their accounts.