Lilongwe — The Society of Medical Doctors (SMD) has commended President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika for 'his recent speech in Chikwawa on 21st October, 2017 where amongst others he also bans irresponsible sensationalism of the issue.'

Speaking to the media in Lilongwe Monday, the SMD's President, Dr. Amos Salimanda Nyaka, said it was encouraging to note the State President had sent out a strong message against the blood sucking rumours.

Nyaka also commended government for the deployment of the Police and Malawi Defence Forces (MDF) to help address the situation.

"We pray that all necessary arms of government will ensure the same across Malawi, especially in the affected districts. We commend the MDF so far for the work well done," said Nyaka.

He also called on Civil Society Organisations 'of good will to take part in curbing this Mas Hysteria amidst us! We commend all those that have so far voiced out messages of hope!'

Nyaka further said that the Society is also disappointed with how some of the mainstream and social media have reported on the issue saying that there has been irresponsible sensationalize of rumours of blood sucking vampires.

He said, "This has the potency of perpetuating fear and anxiety in the population, with the exponential negative effects we have seen so far".

He said that the consequences of these rumours on social and health services are immense. The propagation of these rumours has a potential of denigrating the gains that our nation has made towards improving the health status of our citizenry.

The SMD President therefore urged the media to report these rumours responsibly to ensure that there is no unnecessary fear mongering saying it is there hope that the creation of a media taskforce on this issue will bring forth responsible and responsive reporting on the blood suckers.

On the rumours themselves, Nyaka said the SMD had gathered no evidence from the health facilities in the affected blood suckers districts that anyone has adequate clinical evidence to support any of the many claims to date adding that all so called victims have had normal blood parameters.

He said the initial isolated incidents may have had elements of Shared Delusion Disorder.

"This is when a dominant individual who is deluded and can have those following him believe and internalize his delusions. Shared delusion is usually confined to a locality. In view of the magnitude of the problem in that it is affecting many districts and the readiness of many Malawians to internalize these beliefs this presentation would constitute that of Mass Hysteria," explained Nyaka.

He said it is the considered view of the Society that 'such blood suckers do not exist! This is purely Mass Hysteria.'

Nyaka said the Society is disturbed by the reports that has resulted into some health workers being attacked for carrying a stethoscope, and some have had unfortunate incidences of having their vehicles smashed, others having their possessions taken off for being suspected of being blood suckers.

"Some ambulances have also been attacked whilst being used to ferry patients to and or from hospital. This is despicable and we condemn all these and all similar acts of barbarism on innocent people unreservedly and in the strongest language possible," he said, adding that this is happening in pursuit of the non-existent suckers.

He said that no health worker can suck blood with a stethoscope or with a power bank. In fact no one else can!

Nyaka explained that the health sectors ability to offer the routine community health services in these areas has slowed down, the provision of maternal, neonatal, and child health services amongst many other services will dwindle, these rumours are affecting the works of the Malawi Blood Transfusion Services, and with the malaria season around the corner, it is disaster in the making.

He therefore advised its members to ensure that they have adequate security details when travelling from and or to work off hours.

Cases of alleged blood sucking started in September and so far nine have lost their lives on allegations that they were blood suckers.

Government has so far issued out warnings that anyone found perpetrating this rumour mongering will face the long arm of the law, with over 150 already arrested and facing charges.