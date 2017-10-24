Namibia: Sunshine Want Justice After Nekundi's Loss

The MTC Sunshine Promotions are confident that Onesmus Nekundi will get his national featherweight title back after lodging an appeal to have his controversial defeat to Kennedy Imalwa on Saturday evening revoked.

Imalwa became the national champion in controversial style after Nekundi was disqualified for an intentional head butt in the seventh round.

Nekundi had dominated the fight till then, and was a clear leader on points when Imalwa got a cut above his left eye and started bleeding profusely. After being inspected by the ring doctor, referee Ricky Tshabalala stopped the fight, with Imalwa being awarded the title as the judges deemed Nekundi intentionally headbutted his opponent.

The decision did not go down well with the audience, and the MTC Sunshine Promotions subsequently filed an appeal to the Namibia Boxing Control Board to have the decision reversed.

"Yes, I can confirm that we have submitted a formal appeal. While we respect the decisions of the referees, we also know that they are human and can make mistakes, which was clearly the case in this incident," MTC Sunshine promoter/trainer Nestor Tobias said in a statement on Monday.

The fight was an undercard offering on Walter Kautondokwa's successful WBO Africa middleweight title defence against Tanzania's Meshack Mwankemwa, who was knocked out in the third round.

Tobias is confident that the boxing board will reverse the decision, and reinstate Nekundi as champion.

"We have obtained and submitted video evidence that clearly shows Nekundi being the busier boxer and throwing punches while Imalwa comes forward with his head.

"Two things are clear from the evidence. Firstly, that Nekundi was the busier boxer, and the wound clearly seems to have been caused by his punches, and his head is nowhere near Imalwa's," Tobias argued.

"However, in the unlikely event that the two heads clashed, which clearly does not seem to be the case, it could never be ruled as intentional on the part of both boxers.

"The evidence speaks for itself, and we simply want justice to be restored by the Boxing Control Board. We have absolutely no hard feelings against the referee, whom we regard as an experienced and respected official," added Tobias.