The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has described the Federal Government's denial of knowing the whereabouts of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as a tissue of lies, saying the government had been trying in vain to pin IPOB leader's absence on Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

A statement by IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, said government's statement that it did not know the whereabouts of Kanu was only aimed at diverting the attention of the international community from the situation on ground.

The statement read: "This denial of the whereabouts of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and trying vainly to pin it on Senator Abaribe is a well rehearsed path they had taken so many times in the hope of repeating the same lies until the public are forced to swallow it.

"The press statement by government was timed and choreographed to coincide with its non appearance in court to defend the black market exparte order obtained from Justice Kafarati of Abuja Federal High Court.

"By releasing a statement asking Senator Abaribe to produce IPOB leader on a day the government knew perfectly well that Justice Kafarati would run away from his own court rather than hear IPOB motion challenging his order designating our movement a terrorist organisation, had again demonstrated its utter contempt for the rule of law.

"The Nigerian government, through its soldiers, stormed the residence of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the evidence of the carnage is there for all to see, including bullet holes on the walls of his bedroom.

"Who was the army shooting at inside Kanu's bedroom? Who sent the army to invade his home and how can they claim they don't know where he is?

"Could the army have invaded a private residence without making sure that the person they were looking for was there? These are the questions that must be put to the Nigerian government because only it can say where it took Kanu to, or what it did with his body."