Zimbabwe: Vengesayi Targets African Safari Adventure

Martin Vengesayi says Harare City are keen for another dance in the CAF Confederation Cup after his solitary strike helped the Sunshine Boys book a date with How Mine in the Chibuku Super Cup final. Vengesayi, who had endured a frustrating run in the competition in the last two editions was over the moon after breaking the goal duck with a 28th minute goal against Bulawayo City.

Harare City are now set to feature in their third appearance in the final of the tournament, which they won in 2015 when they beat giants Dynamos. The winner of the Chibuku Super Cup final will represent the nation in the continental second-tier competition next year.

"I am happy for the team. The goal I scored was for the team and the good thing, which probably makes it important is that it took us to the final. This is a big chance for us at least to finish the season with something. Remember we are fighting relegation and we have to up our game in that respect and right now the boys right now are in fine spirits. At least, we know we still have something big to look forward to. Apart from just winning the silverware, playing in the CAF Confederation Cup is probably the biggest motivation. Everyone at Harare City wants the experience. So we have to fight harder and win the final. It's not going to be easy against How Mine, but we have to remain focused," said Vengesayi.

Harare City started their campaign this year in the most promising way possible when they eliminated giants Highlanders with a 2-1 win at Mandava. They then edged Black Rhinos 1-0 in the quarter-finals before knocking out Bulawayo City by the same margin. They have been the best performing team since 2014 when the current tournament was launched with three final appearances. The only time the Sunshine Boys missed the finals was last year when they fell to FC Platinum in the last four. Vengesayi featured in one of the finals in 2015 when they beat Dynamos 2-1 to lift the cup.

They then played in the Confederation Cup for the first time last year, but were knocked out in the first round by Zanaco of Zambia. Vengesayi believes they still have unfinished business. Chibuku Super Cup is their only hope of success. Organisers yesterday were still to finalise on the venue for the final after hosting a rare double header for the semi-finals at Barbourfields.