Burundi: Another MP From Coalition 'Amizero Y'abarundi' Beaten

Dorothée Hatungimana, a Member of Parliament from the coalition "Amizero y'Abarundi" has been seriously beaten when she was coming from Kimati hill in Rutana commune of Rutana province, this 21 October, to pay a visit to her relative. "I suddenly met the Rutana administrator accompanied by around 15 Imbonerakure youth members of the ruling party, when they arrested me, handled me roughly and damaged my vehicle seriously", she says.

Hatungimana says her friend was also beaten during the incident. The MP also says her friend that she visited has been arrested with his guests. The Amizero y'Abarundi MP says she informed the Ministers of Home Affairs, Justice and the speaker of the National Assembly. "I reported to them on what happened to me and I ignore the motives of such persecution", she says. She urges the government to protect all people and help them to feel free wherever they move throughout the country.

Isidora Nkundizanye, administrator of Rutana Commune in Rutana Province, who is accused of mistreating the MP, told Iwacu that she is busy and will react later for more details.

Mutezinka Euphrasie, another MP from the same coalition was seriously beaten on 23 August 2017 when she was going to Kirundo Court for land issues. During the trial, she said she was publicly beaten by one person. People, judges and security agents all around were watching. She was accused of recording how the trial was going. "The prosecutor of Kirundo province still holds her cell phone", she said.