Tanzania: 468 Mosquito Nets Provided for Free to Control Malaria

Magu — A delegate from the US Malaria Initiative last week toured Sese Primary School in Magu District to witness free distribution of treated mosquito nets as part of the initiatives to prevent malaria infection.

A total of 468 treated mosquito nets were provided freely to pupils. Mr Chris Thomas, who spoke on behalf of the delegate, said they were impressed with the success and implementation of the initiative's programme to support the war against malaria.

"We are here to witness the school based distribution of mosquito nets and we are impressed to see how programmes under the initiative are being successfully implemented at the grassroots," he noted.

He called upon legislators to continue implementing the initiatives successfully. (Geofrey Kimani)

The initiative was launched in 2005 by President George Bush and expanded under President Barrack Obama as part of the US government efforts to lead the fight against malaria in Africa.

The regional medical officer for Mwanza, Mr Leonard Subi, said that the prevalence rate for malaria in the region had decreased from 19.1 percent during 2011/12 to 15.1 percent currently.

Through the net distribution program under the US initiative, a total of 503,919 treated mosquito nets had been freely distributed to residents of the region through primary schools and health centers.

The head teacher of Sese Primary School, Mr Jeremiah Masungasimbi explained that malaria infection had reduced among the school children.

"Many children earlier did not sleep under nets, a condition that increased chances of them contacting malaria that kept them from attending school," he said. Sese primary school has a total of 1,025 pupils.