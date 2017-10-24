Nigeria: Pandef to N-Delta Youths - Be Patient As FG Develops Region

Port Harcourt — Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum, PANDEF, has begged youths and agitators in the Niger Delta for patience, adding that the Federal Government is committed to developing the oil-rich region.

PANDEF made the appeal in Port Harcourt, yesterday, while briefing newsmen on the fourth General Assembly of the body. It dismissed the claims that the group was slow in its engagements with the Federal Government.

Speaking, the Rivers State leader of PANDEF, Alabo Graham Douglas, pleaded with Niger Delta youths of the region to be patient with the elders as they marshal out ways of ensuring a better life for the youths, stressing that panic would not revolve the challenges confronting the region.

Douglas noted that the Federal Government has taken to heart the development of the region, noting that some of the items in the 16 point demands presented to the FG are being given attention.

Douglas, who was the former Minister of Labour and also Minister of Sports, opined that it was wrong for youths in the region to say that no attention was being given to development of the region, pointing out that the Bodo-Bonny road which the FG flagged off recently was part of the demands of the body.

He lambasted youth groups in the region that believe that PANDEF was docile in the issue of development, adding that development was a gradual process.

He said: "Our youths thought we were not active enough in bringing the needed result from the Federal Government. But we are working actively to bring development to the region."