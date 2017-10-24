Sudan: AfDB Extends U.S.$29 Million to Youth Empowerment Program On Agricultural Entrepreneurship

Khartoum — The Chief Coordinator of the Youth Empowerment Program on Agricultural Entrepreneurship in Sudan Dr. Salih Khairallah Hussein revealed that the African Development Bank (AfDB) granted the program 29 million dollars.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has begun implementation of the program in cooperation with AfDB.

Dr. Hussein pointed out, in statements to SUNA, that the program aimed to contribute to finding jobs, securing food and increasing income as well as improving the standard of living of young graduates in cities and rural areas, establishing agricultural businesses and distinctive employment for youth of both sexes according to agricultural value chain priorities.

The Chief Coordinator of the Youth Empowerment Program on Agricultural Entrepreneurship in Sudan explained that the cost of the program amounted to $ 32.7 million, of which $ 29 million from the bank and $ 3.7 million was a local component, while $ 60 million was a financing consortium to be established later by the banks in the framework of the project activity, revealing that the area of the work of the project in its first phase is the states of Khartoum, Gezira, Nile River Gedarif and Kassala.

Dr. Hussain said that the program targeted youth of both sexes in cities and rural areas in the intended states of the age categories between 18-35 years and at the level of university education, explaining that the total targeted number is about 1,000 youth including males and females to ensure the equality of opportunities between the two sexes. He added that it was expected that each project, to be financed, to absorb five workers of both sexes to raise the number of the targeted youth to about 12,000 beneficiaries.

Dr. Hussein disclosed that there were more than 2,350 graduates have submitted applications to join the program but due to the limited number to be absorbed by the business incubators only 200 agricultural pioneer works will be selected for this year, pointing out that the training will begin in next December.