Sudan: Plans of Ministries of Youth and Sports and Guidance and Endowments Discussed

Khartoum — The technical committee of the Social and Cultural Development Sector, chaired by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, Dr. Al-Sir AL-Sheikh, Monday discussed plans of the Ministries of Youth and Sports and Guidance and Endowments for the year 2018.

The plan of the Ministry of Youth and Sports has affirmed the importance of qualifying efficient youths for the future and who are capable of building the nation and confronting the challenges of the era.

The plan also affirmed the importance of support to the sports activities and contribution of the youths to the social development, peace, unity and national accord.

The plan of the Ministry of Guidance and Endowments has underscored the importance of realizing inclusive, reviewable and united cultural development that guarantees the cultural, political and religious diversity, supports the cohesion of the social fabric and promotes the citizenship which is based on equality, freedom, social justice and dignity.