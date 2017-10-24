Sudan: President Bashir Arrived in Qatar

Doha — President Omar Bashir on Monday arrived in Qatar, in the second leg of his current tour that took him ealier to Kuwait, on an official two day visit for talks with Emir of Qatar, sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

The talks will center on bilateral relations and the Qatari efforts to achieve peace in Darfur and also to help with the Sudan rehabilitation efforts.

The president is accompanied in his current tour by a high level official delegation that includes the Minister for the presidency of the Republic, Fadul Abdalla Fadul, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, professor Ibrahim Ghandour, the Head of the National Intelligence and Security Service(NISS) , LT Gen Mohamed Atta Al Moula as well as the state minister at the presidency of the |Republic, Hatim Hassan Bakheet, the Director of the president's offices.