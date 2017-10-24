23 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Chairman of Exports Chamber - Sudanese Exports Expected to Increase in Coming Stage

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Chairman of the Exports Chamber, Wagdi Mirghani, affirmed that the Sudanese exports would witness increase in the coming period, especially following the lifting of the US economic sanctions on Sudan.

Interviewed by SUNA, Mirghani said that the exports of a number of Sudanese products and cereals, top of them cotton, are expected to provide big revenues reaching 250 million dollars.

He explained that cotton was one of crops that provided positive outcome in compliance with the five-year economic program of the state.

Wagdi said he expected non-petroleum exports to witness increase by the end of December 2017 and provide revenues amounting to 1.820 billion pounds, adding that the revenues of meat and sesame exports would reach 800 and 400 million pounds, respectively.

Sudan

Five Church Leaders Detained in Sudan Capital

Five leading members of the Sudanese Church of Christ (SCC) were detained after saying prayers at a church building in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.