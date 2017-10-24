Sudan: Chairman of Exports Chamber - Sudanese Exports Expected to Increase in Coming Stage

Khartoum — Chairman of the Exports Chamber, Wagdi Mirghani, affirmed that the Sudanese exports would witness increase in the coming period, especially following the lifting of the US economic sanctions on Sudan.

Interviewed by SUNA, Mirghani said that the exports of a number of Sudanese products and cereals, top of them cotton, are expected to provide big revenues reaching 250 million dollars.

He explained that cotton was one of crops that provided positive outcome in compliance with the five-year economic program of the state.

Wagdi said he expected non-petroleum exports to witness increase by the end of December 2017 and provide revenues amounting to 1.820 billion pounds, adding that the revenues of meat and sesame exports would reach 800 and 400 million pounds, respectively.