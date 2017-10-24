Sudan: Al-Sanosi Meets General Consul of Mali

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic, Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Sanosi met in the Republican Palace , Monday, with the Malian General Consul in Sudan, Yahya Karambi.

The meeting discussed ways of strengthening the Sudanese -Malian relations and necessity of joint work to boost them further in all fields.

Karambi said the meeting reaffirmed importance of contact between the two people , adding that he briefed during the meeting the Assistant of the President on efforts being exerted by the Consulate to cement relations between the two countries in all domains.